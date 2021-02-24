A private funeral service for Mr. Larry Fisher of Exmore, Va., will be held Sunday at Noon at Smith & Scott Funeral Home. A private viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Bethel Memorial Gardens, Franktown, Va. Services are being provided by the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, Va.
