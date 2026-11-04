Mr. Lacorey Burton

November 4, 2026
 |
Obituaries
Funeral services for Mr. Lacorey Burton will be held on Saturday 2pm at the African Baptist Church in Cheriton. Arrangements are by the Cornish Funeral Home of Cheriton.

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November 4, 2026, 10:11 am
Clear sky
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