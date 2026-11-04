Mr. Lacorey Burton Home>SWAP SHOP MONDAY APRIL 20, 2026>Obituaries>Mr. Lacorey BurtonNovember 4, 2026 |ObituariesFuneral services for Mr. Lacorey Burton will be held on Saturday 2pm at the African Baptist Church in Cheriton. Arrangements are by the Cornish Funeral Home of Cheriton. Next Post Share this Listen Live! (opens in a new tab)(opens in a new tab)Local Weather Onley, VA November 4, 2026, 10:11 am Clear sky68°F4 mph Apparent: 68°F Pressure: 1022 mb Humidity: 77% Winds: 4 mph SE Windgusts: 18 mph UV-Index: 2.15 Sunrise: 6:30 am Sunset: 5:01 pm © 2026 Powered by OpenWeather Visit our sponsors FOLLOW US This message is only visible to admins. Problem displaying Facebook posts. Backup cache in use. Click to show error Error: You cannot access the app till you log in to www.facebook.com and follow the instructions given. Type: OAuthException OUR ADVERTISERS Member of the