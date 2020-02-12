Mr. Kenneth Edward “Kenny” Annis, 83, a resident of Concord Wharf, VA and Commonwealth Senior Living (Hermitage), passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital.

Born September 14, 1936 in Clam, VA, he was the son of the late Forrest Annis and Hallie Virginia Annis.

He retired as manager of the Virginia Employment Commission after 25 years of service. He also served as chairman of the Migrant and Seasonal Farm Workers Board. He served in the National Guard for over 25 years and retired as First Sergeant.

Kenny was happiest when he was sailing on his beloved sailboat, Osprey II. He was a talented artist of many creations that he loved to share with everyone. He enjoyed spending time at his home on Occohannock creek with his grandkids, family and friends.

Kenny loved his pets, especially his dogs Bear, Muffin and Rascal. Beyond his love of his own pets, he provided habitats for nature along the creek.

Kenny’s last year was spent at the Commonwealth Senior Living (Hermitage) under the watchful eye of his good friend, Fred, and a dedicated staff who truly cared for him.

Survived by former wives, Linda Coulbourne Custis and daughter, Wanda Annis Isdell, and her husband, Fuzzy, of Belle Haven, VA; and Marva Lin Annis and son, Mark Forrest Annis, and his wife, Heather, of Salt Lake City, UT. Also survived by three grandchildren, Erin Isdell of Tampa, FL, and Forrest and Margaux Annis of Salt Lake City.

A memorial service will be held at the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Saturday February 15, 2020 at 3:00 p.m., with Mr. George Fulk officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 (www.parkinson.org), or the charity of your choice.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

