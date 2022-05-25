Funeral services for Mr. Kenneth Duncan of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 3 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held from 2 PM until 3 PM at the Center. Interment will be at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Hurlock, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
