Funeral services for Mr. Kenneth Duncan of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 3 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md.  A public viewing will be held from 2 PM until 3 PM at the Center.  Interment will be at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Hurlock,  Md.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home,   Salisbury, Md.