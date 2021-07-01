Private graveside services for Mr. Kelvin L. Poulson of Accomac, also known as “KP”, will be conducted Saturday at 2PM from the Ebenezer Baptist Cemetery, Wardtown, with Min. Quintavion Washington officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com .
Related Posts
Parthenia Greene
November 9, 2018
Warren Lee Mears
March 8, 2018
Melvena Rae Caleb
July 5, 2018
Local Conditions
July 1, 2021, 11:50 am
Sunny
85°F
85°F
9 mph
real feel: 95°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 64%
wind speed: 9 mph SW
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 10
sunrise: 5:45 am
sunset: 8:28 pm
4 hours ago
This month at Bloxom Auto Supply in Mappsville and NAPA in Onley, get a NAPA bucket for $2.99 and get 20% off 3 or more items that will fit in the bucket. Also get a Stanley 12” blower fan with an accessory outlet for $59.99. ... See MoreSee Less