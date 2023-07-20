Kelvin N. Blake, a lifelong resident of Accomack County, passed away on July 15, 2023 at Sentara Heart Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia.

Kelvin was born in 1957 in Accomack, Virginia to the late Charles Fisher and Mary Frances Blake Turner. He was educated in the Accomack County Public Schools. At a young age, Kelvin found a love for sports and music. He played softball and basketball in several adult leagues throughout the county. One thing for sure, Kelvin always had a love for music. Whether it was barbering in his shop, or just hanging with friends, Kelvin was always in charge of the music.

Kelvin loved good food and socializing. He enjoyed watching movies, playing pool with friends, and had a wonderful smile that could light up a room. Never at a loss for words, Kelvin had a saying for every occasion. His laughter and smile will truly be missed.

Kelvin is survived by his sister, Sylvia Milburn and her husband Cecil Milburn; cousin/sister, Patricia Blake; special friends, Michael Matthews, Renee Toppin, and Tammy Christopher; and host of nephews and nieces.

Funeral services for Mr. Kelvin Blake of Accomac, will be conducted on Saturday at 1PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Dr. Lisa C. Johnson officiating. Family and friends may call on Friday from 4 to 5 at the funeral home.

Arrangements by the Cooper and Humbles Funeral Co, Accomac.