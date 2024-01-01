Mr. Joshua Wade Hinman

Joshua Wade Hinman, 37, husband of Erika Etz Hinman and a resident of Cape Charles, VA, passed away Tuesday, December 26, 2023, at his residence. A native of the Eastern Shore, he was the son of Peter Jackson Hinman and Donne Raye Doiron Hinman. He was a life-long waterman and was respected as one of the most prominent watermen on the Eastern Shore, was a hard worker, but above all he was a loving son, husband and dad who loved his family.

In addition to his loving wife and parents, he is survived by three children, Elijah Wade Hinman, Jackson Frederick Hinman, and Julian Kane Gorman; two sisters, Kelly Hinman Lattimore (Joshua) and Crystal Hinman Harris (Daryl); in-laws, Charles and Tina Churn; sister in-laws, Brandi Etz, Carey Voetberg, and Leslie Williams; very special nephew and his first mate, Kyle Franko, as well as Grace Franko, and Andrew Franko; and he also had numerous other nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of life service will be conducted Saturday, January 6, 2024, at 1:00PM at Cheriton United Methodist Church with Reverend Randy Timmerman officiating.

