Mr. John Samuel “Johnny” Kirkpatrick, Jr. passed away Saturday, August 14th at home with his family at his side. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his memory to the Eastern Shore SPCA, P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23417 or to the charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

