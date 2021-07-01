Funeral services for Mr. John Wayne Harmon of New Church, Va., will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at the Smith and Scott Funeral Home, Accomac, Va. A viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Rev. Sherri Brown will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at St. John’s United Methodist Cemetery, Atlantic, Va. Services are in the care of the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Accomac, Va.