A graveside service for John Page Rowe of Church Neck will be
conducted Monday at 1:00PM at Johnsons United Methodist
Church Cemetery with Reverend Curtis Lucy officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials in his memory may be made to
Johnsons United Methodist Church, c/o Brenda Floyd, 11175
Bayside Road, Machipongo, VA 23405.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at
www.doughtyfuneralhome.com
Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore.
Mr. John Page Rowe
A graveside service for John Page Rowe of Church Neck will be