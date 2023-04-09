A graveside service for John Page Rowe of Church Neck will be
conducted Monday at 1:00PM at Johnsons United Methodist
Church Cemetery with Reverend Curtis Lucy officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials in his memory may be made to
Johnsons United Methodist Church, c/o Brenda Floyd, 11175
Bayside Road, Machipongo, VA 23405.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at
www.doughtyfuneralhome.com
Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore.