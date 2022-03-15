Mr. John “Hanson” Thomas, 89, husband of the late Jessie Lynn Thomas, passed away Friday, December 31, 2021 at Alice B. Tawes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Crisfield, MD. A lifelong resident of Tangier Island, VA, Hanson was born June 3, 1932 to the late Barney Crockett Thomas and Ella Haden Crockett Thomas.

Hanson loved being on the water and spent most of his days aboard a boat, whether he was crabbing, tugging, or just fishing in the bay with his friend and neighbor, Brian. An entertainer at heart, Hanson’s sense of humor and knack for storytelling was legendary. Perched on the white bench in his front yard, he often had passersby in stitches with his animated and lively tales. Over the years, he racked up quite the collection of gifts and letters from tourists who were thankful for the stories and laughter. Hanson made a friend everywhere he went, many of whom continued to visit him on Tangier throughout his life.

Survivors include his sisters, Violet Noda of Glen Burnie, MD and Doris Eskridge of Tangier; sister-in-law, Teresa Thomas of Baltimore, MD; stepchildren, Judy Beckinger of Tangier, Jhon Beckinger of Pennsylvania, and George Beckinger of Hampton, VA; as well as many extended family members, countless friends, and his beloved Tangier community. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Emma Thomas and her husband, George, and Catherine Williams and her husband, Bobby; brother, Everett Thomas; and brothers-in-law, George Noda and Ira Lee Eskridge.

A memorial service will be held at the New Testament Congregation on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 1:30 p.m., with Elder Duane Crockett officiating.

In lieu of flowers or monetary contributions, share a little joy and a few laughs with your family, friends, or even a stranger.

