Mr. John Dean Hinderliter

Senior Chief John Dean Hinderliter, USN, Retired, 78, of Parksley, VA, went to his submarine in the sky on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. Born September 6, 1945 in Wichita, KS, he was the son of the late Wayne Hinderliter and Hazel Phelps Hinderliter.

Following high school, John enlisted in the United States Navy just prior to U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War. John faithfully and honorably served his country throughout the war and completed several submarine assignments throughout his career, including: the USS Memphis, USS Pintado, USS Hawkbill, USS Hammerhead, and USS Chicago. John was incredibly proud to be a submariner and would happily share his stories with all who asked. After 30 years of dedicated service and unwavering commitment to the land of the free and the home of the brave, John retired with the rank of Sonar Technician Submarine Senior Chief on September 30, 1993. Retirement wasn’t something John excelled in, so he continued to work at the Naval shipyard for several years and then picked up a few part-time jobs here and there. He later began woodworking and discovered he actually liked tv, especially when a Chicago Bears football game or NCIS was on. John’s love of life; charming, dry sense of humor; and kind heart will be missed by those who were fortunate enough to have known him.

He is survived by his wife, Crystal Hinderliter; sons, John Hinderliter and his family and Jason Hinderliter; stepdaughter, Brittany Rice (CJ) and their four daughters; sister, Phyllis Anderson; lifelong best friend, Larry Maggard; and numerous nieces and nephews and their families. In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his previous wife, Cathy Taylor Hinderliter and his beloved dog, Roxci.

Funeral services will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 1:00 p.m., with The Reverend Wayne Asbury officiating. Interment, with military honors, will follow in the Parksley Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Contributions in John’s memory may be made to the American Legion Post 100, P.O. Box 481, Parksley, VA 23421.

