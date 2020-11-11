A graveside service for Mr. John Coston of Pocomoke City,Md., will be held Saturday at 1:30 PM from the gravesite of Tindley’s Cemetery, Pocomoke City, Md. A public viewing will be held Saturday from 12 Noon until 1 PM at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.
