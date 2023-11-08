Mr. Joe Rice of Temperanceville

“Beloved, now we are children of God, and it has not yet been revealed what we shall be, but we know that when he is revealed, we shall be like him, for we shall see him as he is.” 1 John 3:2

Joseph Rice, our beloved husband, son, brother, father, grandfather, uncle, nephew, friend and mentor, was born on Thursday, February 9, 1939, in Denmark, South Carolina to the late Queen Esther Holden and Charles Webster Jones. Joseph sadly departed this life on Friday, November 3, 2023.

Joseph was affectionately known to his family, friends and the community as “Pop-Pop,” “Pop Rice,” “Joe Rice,” “Uncle Joe,” or just simply “Joe.”

Joseph received his formal education in the public school systems in South Carolina and Virginia. He went on to work in the fields, seafood industry, Holly Farms (now Tyson Foods) and Perdue, but none of these would trump his love for trucking. He drove 18-wheelers for most of his life, and he was the ultimate hard worker and provider for his family up until his passing.

Joseph loved the Lord. He was indeed a faithful servant to our Lord and savior, Jesus Christ and to his community. He was a member of Saint John’s Independent Church in Messongo, Virginia (Temperanceville, Virginia) and every Sunday he would prepare to be in attendance, laying out one of many of his best suits in his closet to wear. Joseph’s favorite song that you could most likely expect to hear on repeat was “Cooling Waters” by The William Brothers.

Aside from turning the big wheels for a living, Joseph also loved to live. He loved to travel near and far to see family and friends. He was an extremely handy man and willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He always kept a clean-cut yard at home, as he enjoyed riding his lawn mower and did not mind cutting other’s yards if you asked him to. He enjoyed starting every morning with a cup of coffee from the convenience store, his favorite morning prayer and on weekends, spending a few hours at the Flea Mall. It was certain, Joseph just enjoyed being “on-the-go” but Joseph was never too busy to pause and demonstrate his love for his family and friends.

On Wednesday, August 7, 1968, Joseph united in Holy Matrimony to his love of a lifetime, Dorothy Rice. They were blessed to share 55 years of devoted love as a union and raised a beautiful family together.

Joseph had a gift of expression, conversation, entertainment, and wisdom. He never knew a stranger. Up the road or down the road, Joseph was well-known and most importantly, loved by so many, which is a true reflection of the love, respect, and guidance he had for any and every person around him. His presence was such a delight, and he will truly be missed.

Joseph was preceded in death by his mother, Queen Esther Holden; father, Charles Webster Jones; stepfather, Edward Holden; stepmother, Rosetta Glover Jones; sisters, Mary Lou Rice, Mary Magdalene Parker, Lily Faye, and Rose M. Bell; brothers, Clarence Goodwin Jr., James Robert, and Edward Joyce Glover; and great-grandchildren, Kayla and Isiah.

Joseph leaves to cherish his fond memories to his wife, Dorothy Rice; four loving children, Maxine Stafford, Queenie Rice (Curtis), Annette (Everette) Smith; and Kevin (Candi) Rice; eight grandchildren, Calissa Austin, Kevon (Kimberly) Rice, Shaketta Austin, Macavis Rice, Jakava Wallop, Kandace Rice, Autumn Rice, and Kameron Rice; thirteen siblings, Bobby Rice (Phyllis), Willie Godwin, Vincent Cornelius Pratt, Hattie Myers, Karen Myers, Ruby Hudson, Thomas W. Jones, Sam E. Jones, Fidencia Sabrina James, Charles P Bellamy, Charles D. (Carol) Bellamy, and Dennis Session; brothers-in-law, Robert (Ernestine) Crosby, Dorsey Lee Crosby, and Johnny Dorsey; and host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Funeral Services for Mr. Joseph Rice, also known as “Joe” of Temperanceville, will be conducted on Saturday at 1PM from St. John’s Independent Church, Temperanceville, with Min. Aaron Lewis officiating. Interment will be in the Groton Community Cemetery, Messongo. Family and friends may call on Friday from 4-5 at the funeral home.

