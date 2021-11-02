Funeral services for Mr. Jimmy Lee Brown of New York, formerly of Pocomoke City, Md., will be held Tuesday at 1 PM at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Rev. James Rich will be officiating. Interment will be at Macedonia Memorial Park, Westover, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.