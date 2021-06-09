Funeral services for Mr. Jimmy Lee Austin of Wilmington, Delaware, formerly of Horntown, Virginia, will be held Saturday at 1 PM at the Smith and Scott Funeral Home, Accomac, Va. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Dea’s Chapel Cemetery, Horntown, Va. Services are being provided by Smith and Scott Funeral Home, Accomac, Va.