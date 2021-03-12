Mr. Jerry Farring Lilliston, 77, beloved husband of Billie L. Lilliston and a resident of Accomac, VA, passed away peacefully with his loving wife of 57 years by his side on March 10, 2021 at Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk, VA.

Born March 30, 1943, he was the son of the late Edwin and Nellie Powell Lilliston, formerly of Onancock, VA. Jerry was a longtime member of Drummondtown Baptist Church and was a delivery route salesman for Schmidt Bread Company. He was a former Little League coach, enjoyed spending time at Bojangles with the ‘Coffee Club’, and adored his beloved 4-legged sidekick Maggie. Of course, all of Jerry’s joys in life were second to having Billie by his side.

In addition to his wife, survivors include his two sons, Kent Lilliston and his friend Chris Taylor, and Keith Lilliston and his wife Wendy, all of Accomac; his brother-in-law Kenneth Lang of Accomac; and niece and nephew, Lynn Sherwood and Greg Lewis and their families, all of Accomac.

A graveside funeral service will be held at Edgehill Cemetery in Accomac, Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 2:00 p.m., with Dr. David Denny officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Eastern Shore S.P.C.A., P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418, or to Drummondtown Baptist Church, P.O. Box 282, Accomac, VA 23301.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

