Graveside services for Mr. Jeffery Locklear, also known as “Juke” of Onancock, WBC on

Monday at 1PM from Adams U. M. Church Cemetery, Parksley, with Rev. Dr. Jesse E.

Thomas officiating. Family and friends may call on Monday from 12PM until time of the

service at the cemetery. Arrangements by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.