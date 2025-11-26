Mr. James W. (Jimmy) Magette

James W. Magette, age 79, fondly known as “Jimmy” or “Jim,” of Kitty Hawk, NC, and formerly

Exmore, VA, passed away on November 5, 2025 at the Outer Banks Health Hospital in Nags

Head, NC, following a rapid period of further declining health.

Born in 1946, in Norfolk, VA, Jim was the son of the late Ezra C. Magette Jr. and the late

Jacqueline W. Magette of Exmore, VA. He served proudly in the U.S. Army Special Forces and

was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a committed member of the NRA and a frequent blood

donor to the American Red Cross.

Friends are encouraged to share condolences or memories on the Twiford Funeral Home

website; however, Jim was emphatic about not wanting any funeral or memorial service and the

family has respected his wishes.

If it falls upon your heart and you sincerely want to do something to honor him, choose something

that carries his spirit forward. The family suggests making a donation to a charity, church, animal

shelter, children’s organization, or Veterans’ support group of your choice.