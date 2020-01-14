Funeral services for Mr. James Rhodes of Philadelphia, Pa., formerly of the Eastern Shore of Virginia, will be held Saturday at 1 PM at African Baptist Church, Cheriton, Va. A public viewing will be held Friday from 6 til 8 PM at the Smith and Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, Va. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Services are being provided by the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, Va.
