Funeral services for Mr. James R. Boggs, Sr., also known as “Good Booty” of Tasley, will be conducted Saturday at 9AM from the Ebenezer Baptist Church, Exmore, with Rev. Milton P. Bunting officiating. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.
