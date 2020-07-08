Funeral services for Mr. James Hunter of Salisbury, Md., will be held Friday at 12 noon at Ambassadors for Christ Ministries, Berlin, Md. Pastor Roxie Dennis will be officiating. Interment will be at New Bethel Church Cemetery, Berlin, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.
