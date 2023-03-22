James B. (Hop) Hopkins passed away unexpectedly in Phoenix, AZ on February 5,

2023. Born in Atwater, CA, he was the son of the late Rita and James Hopkins. He is

survived by his daughter Kristin Young and her husband, Brad of Chesapeake; and his

grandchildren, Hanna, Evan and Decklyn. He is also survived by his brothers, Walter

(Lou) Hopkins and Scott (Sharon) Hopkins; his sisters, Anita (Larue) Aylesworth, Suzi

(Craig) Wooten and Julita (Ray) Wood; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held on April 1, 2023 at 1:00 pm at the American Legion

Northampton Post 56, 21210 S. Bayside Road, Cheriton, VA.