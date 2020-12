A private funeral service for Mr. James Evans, Jr., of Salisbury, Md., will be held Sunday at 2 PM at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Prince William Street, Princess Anne, Md. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Friendship United Methodist Cemetery, Allen, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD.

.