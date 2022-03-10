Funeral services for Mr. Jamaal Taylor of Bloxom,  Va., will be held Friday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md.  A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center.  Interment will be at Mt. Peer Cemetery, Marion, Md.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.