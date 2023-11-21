Mr. Jackie Lee Robinson of Belle Haven

Mr. Jackie (Jack) Lee Robinson, husband of Peggy Taylor Robinson of Belle Haven, Virginia passed away at the age of 90. He was raised in Oyster, the son of the late John Henry Bailey and the late Reta Mae Bailey. Jack served in the United States Air Force and served in the Korean War in 1952 – 53. He retired in 1973 as a Master Sergeant after 21 years (1952 – 1973). He worked for seventeen years as an Electronic Technician for the National Oceanic Atmosphere Administration (NOAA), in Wallops Virginia, retiring in 1989. He had a total of 38 years of government service. He was the owner of R&S Tower and Antenna Company from 1974-2012 in Belle Haven, Virginia.

Jack was a Mason from 1965 to the day of his passing. He was a member of Broadwater Masonic Lodge #71, Nassawadox, Virginia, serving as Worshipful Master in 1978; District Deputy Grand Master for the 13th Masonic District, Northampton County in 1988. Also a member of the Valley of Portsmouth Scottish Rite, Past President of the Eastern Shore Scottish Rite Association, member of Grand York Rite Bodies of Mississippi Chapter 116, Biloxi, Alexander Council Number 14 and Coast Commander Number 19. He was a member of Khedive Shrine Temple, a member and past President of the Eastern Shore Shrine Club. He served as President of the Eastern Shore Masonic School at Wachapreague, Virginia and a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #2296, Tasley, Virginia.

Jack was devoted to his family Peggy, Reta Mae and Lee Ann for his life and they devoted of him. He is survived by wife Peggy Taylor Robinson, two daughters, Reta Robinson Busher of Richmond, Virginia and Lee Ann Sugarman and her husband Mark of Baltimore, Maryland and grandsons Andrew Lee and Eric Thomas Sugarman. Two sisters-in -law, Lois Ann Landing (deceased) and husband Billy Landing (deceased) and Florence Kellam and husband John Edward Kellam (deceased). And Brother-in-law, John “Buddy” Boole.

Funeral services with Masonic Rites will be conducted Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at 2:00PM at Doughty Funeral Home with Pastor Jonathan Carpenter officiating. Interment will follow at Quinby Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

