A public viewing for Mr. Ivan Sheppard of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday from 2 until 3 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. Interment will be private. Services are entrusted by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
Related Posts
Betty Belle Branch
April 9, 2019
Mary Tolbert of Salisbury
September 4, 2020
Herbert Thomas Mears, Jr., of Greenbush
June 13, 2022
Paulette Stewart of Salisbury, Md.
January 13, 2021
Local Conditions
July 28, 2022, 1:15 pm
Sunny
85°F
85°F
7 mph
real feel: 97°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 67%
wind speed: 7 mph WSW
wind gusts: 11 mph
UV-Index: 10
sunrise: 6:03 am
sunset: 8:15 pm