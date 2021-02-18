A private funeral service for Mr. Isaac Hayman of Pocomoke City, Md., will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD. A private family viewing will be held Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the funeral home. Pastor Carroll Mills will be officiating. Interment will be at John Wesley Cemetery, Bowlend Hill, Princess Anne, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.