Mr. Herbert Dennis Thornes, 79, beloved husband of June Faye Thornes and a resident of Hopeton, VA, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at his home.

Born August 6, 1940 at home in Clam, VA, he was the son of the late Elton Calvin Thornes and Marion Mae Annis Thornes. Herbert retired from the former Parks Motor Company in Parksley, VA; was a member of St. Thomas United Methodist Church; and loved to cut grass and go fishing.

In addition to his loving wife Faye, survivors include a daughter, Linda Gagliardi and husband Vince, of Onley, VA; two granddaughters, Alisha Gagliardi and Samantha Gagliardi, both of Onley; two sisters, Betty Lue Jones and husband Carlisle, and Sandra Richardson and husband Troy; two brothers, Quinn Thornes and Georgie, and Keith Thornes and wife Chantel; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by three sisters, Gertrude Thornes, Pamela Childress, and Valerie Elliott; and three brothers, Johnny W. Thornes, E.C. Thornes, Jr., and Woodrow W. Thornes.

A memorial service will be held at St. Thomas United Methodist Church on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., with Pastor Hyeon Ho Lee officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Thomas UMC, 25460

Shoremain Drive, Bloxom, VA 23308.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

.