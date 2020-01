Funeral services for Mr. Henry Dennis, also known as “Hen Tom” of Suffolk, formerly of the Shore, will be conducted Saturday at 11AM from Macedonia A.M.E. Church, Accomac, with Rev. Milton P. Bunting officiating. Interment will be in the Adams U.M. Cemetery, Parksley. Family and friends may call on Friday from 6-8 at the Cooper and Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.

Arrangements are by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Company of Accomac.

.