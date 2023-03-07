Funeral services for Mr. Harry Stanley, Sr., of Elkton, Md. will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, Mardela Springs, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.