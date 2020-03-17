Granville Drummond Ross, 95, of Hallwood, husband of the late Charlotte Smith Ross, passed away on March 16, 2020 at Shore Health and Rehab Center in Parksley.

Born on June 23, 1924 in Messongo, he was the son of the late James Frank Ross and Emma Daisey Godwin Ross. Granville was a retired Warden for the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries. He loved his cats and loved his Lord.

Granville is survived by two daughters, Barbara Folk and husband, Michael of Charlotte, NC and Ann Thornton and husband, Alvin of Messongo; nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Other than his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by two sons, Mitchel F. Ross and wife, Debbie, and James Ross.

Funeral services will be held on Friday March 20th, 2020 at 2:00 PM from the graveside of the Parksley Cemetery with Michael Folk officiating.

In order to reduce the spread of the virus in our community, we encourage those who are at higher risk to refrain from attending services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Accomack Northampton Pregnancy Center, P.O. Box 123, Onley, VA 23418 or at https://womenspregnancysupport.org.

