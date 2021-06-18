Gordon Wayne “Waynie” Wheatley, Jr., 58, lifelong resident of Tangier Island, VA, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021 at his home. Born October 3, 1962 in Crisfield, MD, he was the son of Gordon Wayne Wheatley, Sr. of Tangier and the late Sandra Gail Crockett Wheatley.

Waynie was a proud Tangier waterman and continued to work on the water throughout his life until his health began to decline. Known for his laid-back personality, Waynie was as laid back as they came. He loved music, and especially enjoyed listening to U2, as they were one of his favorite bands. An avid sports fan, both college and professional, Waynie never missed the opportunity to cheer on his teams: the Angels, Rams, 76ers, Oilers, and Michigan and looked forward to watching NASCAR races. Waynie adored his family, as they did him. He will be greatly missed, but forever remembered through the many memories shared with loved ones.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his brother, Jonathan “Paul” Wheatley, Sr. and his wife, Kelly and nephew, Jonathan Wheatley, Jr., all of Tangier; niece, Ashley Eskridge and her husband, Joseph, and their children, Harlow, Oliver and Waylon, all of Greer, SC; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral services will be conducted from the graveside at the Crockett Family Cemetery in Canton on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 2:00 p.m., with The Reverends Charles W. Parks III and Edward Pruitt officiating.

Contributions in Waynie’s memory may be made to Swain Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 199, Tangier, VA 23440.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams Funeral Homes, Onancock and Parksley, VA.