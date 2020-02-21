George Thomas Minton, Jr. died peacefully at home on February 21, 2020, after a long but well-fought battle with Parkinson’s Disease. George was born October 29, 1943 to the late George Thomas Minton, Sr. and Daisy Daniels Minton.

Growing up in Newport News Virginia, George graduated from Warwick High School, attended Old Dominion University and later joined the National Guard. With his technical and creative mind and a spirit for business, George started a sheet metal manufacturing company after college named Minton and Roberson. In 1992 George sold his business and he and his wife Nell moved to the Eastern Shore of Virginia full time. He enjoyed his brief retirement, but his knowledge and expertise in construction and engineering led him back to a consulting job at Bay Mechanical which he enjoyed doing for many years.

During his time on the Eastern Shore, George became a much loved and respected citizen, friend, and neighbor. After settling in and looking for the right piece of land, he decided to design and build his beautiful home on Onancock Creek. He enjoyed nothing more than sitting on the porch with his family and one of his many beloved rescue dogs watching the boats come and go in the harbor. Throughout his entire life, he loved to duck hunt and fish with friends and family throughout the Mid-Atlantic and also in Montana and Alaska.

With his commitment to excellence in education, George served on the Norfolk Collegiate Board and the Eastern Virginia Medical School Board. A true outdoorsman, George supported local, state and national wildlife conservation throughout his life, giving his time and energy to conserving the lands and waters he so loved. George is predeceased by his parents, his sister, Brenda Lee Minton and his son, Andrew. He is survived by Nell, his wife of 35 years, his son, Thomas, his daughter-in-law Elizabeth, and his two grandchildren, George and Charlotte.

A celebration of his life will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Onancock.

The family would also like to thank George Christian, Margaret Drummond, Carolyn Drummond, LaTanya Drummond, Bobby Tankard, Jr., Diane Kellam, and Kelvin Johnson, for being such amazing caregivers to George over the last few months of his life.

In lieu of flowers please support the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 (www.parkinson.org) or a charity of your choosing.

