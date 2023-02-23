Funeral services for Mr. Gary White of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 3 PM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Internment will be at Springhill Memory Gardens, Hebron, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
