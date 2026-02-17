February 17, 2026
Mr. Fred Kellam Walker Jr of Lafayette N.Y. formerly of Onancock passed away on February 9. Fred was a 1968 graduate of Onancock High School, a longtime projectionist at the Roseland Theater and a former Deputy at the Accomack County Sheriff’s office and a member of the Onancock Volunteer Fire Department. Fred later worked for the U.S. Air Force as a Fire Prevention Specialist. A visitation was held Wednesday Feb 18 at the Ballweg and Lunsford Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at the Ballweg and Lunsford Funeral Home web site. See Fred’s obituary on Shore Daily News.com.