Mr. Fred Kellam Walker Jr.

February 17, 2026
 |
Obituaries

Mr. Fred Kellam Walker Jr of Lafayette N.Y. formerly of Onancock passed away on February 9.  Fred was a 1968 graduate of Onancock High School, a longtime projectionist at the Roseland Theater and a former Deputy at the Accomack County Sheriff’s office and a member of the Onancock Volunteer Fire Department. Fred later worked for the U.S. Air Force as a Fire Prevention Specialist.  A visitation was held Wednesday Feb 18 at the Ballweg and Lunsford Funeral Home.  Condolences may be made at  the Ballweg and Lunsford Funeral Home web site.  See Fred’s obituary on Shore Daily News.com.

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

February 17, 2026, 12:18 pm
Overcast clouds
SW
Overcast clouds
39°F
9 mph
Apparent: 33°F
Pressure: 1023 mb
Humidity: 87%
Winds: 9 mph SW
Windgusts: 20 mph
UV-Index: 3.37
Sunrise: 6:50 am
Sunset: 5:43 pm
© 2026 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Buchanan Subaru
Beach Music Show WESR Programming

Member of the

esva chamber