A private funeral service for Mr. Franklyn Edwards of Exmore, Va., will be held Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 2 PM at the Smith and Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, Va. A private family viewing will be held Friday, April 2, 2021 from 6 until 8 PM at the funeral home. Rev. Percy James will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at Bethel Memorial Gardens Franktown, Va. Services are being provided by the Smith and Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, VA.
