Private funeral services for Mr. Franklin P. Harris, Sr., better known as “Frankie” of Bowie, MD, formerly of Accomac, will be conducted Saturday at 11AM from the Chapel of Cooper and Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Robert Garris, Jr., officiating. Interment will be in the Star East Cemetery, Accomac. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com
