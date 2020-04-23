A private funeral service for Mr. Evander Johnson of Salisbury, MD., will be held Friday at 12 Noon at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A private family viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
