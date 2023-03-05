A Funeral Ceremony for Eugene “Gene” Lusby, of Pocomoke, will be held on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 11:00 AM from Glad Tidings Assembly Of God in Pocomoke with Rev. Robert Blevins and George Fulk officiating. Interment will follow in the Quinton Cemetery in Pocomoke.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church .

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Holly Grove Christian School, 7317 Mennonite Church Road, Westover, MD 21871.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

