Private funeral services for Mr. Eugene C. Taylor, also known as “Jack” of Onancock, will be conducted Saturday at 11AM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. James Rich officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com .
Related Posts
Mr. Solomon Everett
January 15, 2020
Deborah Milliken Christie of Onancock
August 27, 2021
Gordon Lee Ward, Sr. of Eastville
September 27, 2020
Broderick Sykes
August 14, 2018
Local Conditions
December 9, 2021, 12:02 pm
Partly sunny
40°F
40°F
9 mph
real feel: 39°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 80%
wind speed: 9 mph N
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 7:06 am
sunset: 4:44 pm
1 hour ago
The Registration Rally at ESCC is underway and includes Workforce Development with registration for CDL and our upcoming Dental Assisting Program! Stop by! We can help! ... See MoreSee Less