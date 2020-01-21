Funeral services for Mr. Elwood Kirkwood of Pocomoke, Md., will be held Friday at 1 PM at New Macedonia Baptist Church, Sixth Street, Pocomoke City, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the church. Pastor Brenda Peterson will be the Eulogist amd Pastor Jermaine Scott will be officiating. Interment will be at Tindley’s Cemetery, Bowland Road, Pocomoke. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.
