Graveside services for Mr. Elwood B. Mapp, Jr., also known as “Butch” of Scranton, PA, formerly of the Shore, will be conducted Saturday at 5 PM from Adams U. M. Cemetery, Parksley, with Rev. Milton P. Bunting officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles .com.