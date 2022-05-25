Graveside services for Mr. Elwood B. Mapp, Jr., also known as “Butch” of Scranton, PA,  formerly of the Shore,  will be conducted  Saturday at 5 PM from Adams U. M. Cemetery, Parksley,  with Rev. Milton P. Bunting officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper &  Humbles  Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles .com.