Funeral services for Mr. Elwood Armstrong of Pocomoke City, Md., will be held Saturday at 1 PM at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Oxford Street, Pocomoke City, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the church. Rev. Keisha Dukes will be officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Services are in the care of Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.
