A private funeral service for Mr,. Emer Dickerson of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at the Smith and Scott Funeral Home, Accomac, Va. A private family viewing will be held Thursday from 6 until 8 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. On Friday a second family viewing will be held from 6 until 8 PM at the Smith and Scott Funeral Home, Accomac, Va. Interment will be at First Baptist Church Cemetery, Mappsville, Va. Services are being provided by the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Accomac, Va.
3 hours ago
