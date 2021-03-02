A private funeral service for Mr,. Emer Dickerson of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at the Smith and Scott Funeral Home, Accomac, Va.  A private family viewing will be held Thursday from 6 until 8  PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md.  On Friday a second family viewing will be held from 6 until 8 PM at the Smith and Scott Funeral Home, Accomac, Va.  Interment will be at First Baptist Church Cemetery, Mappsville, Va.  Services are being provided by the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Accomac,  Va.