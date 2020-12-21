A private funeral service for Mr. Elliott Neal, Jr. of Ocean Pines, MD will be held on Wednesday at 1 PM at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Hurlock, MD. Interment will be in the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Hurlock, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home,
Salisbury, MD.
Related Posts
Annette Custis Widgeon
February 5, 2018
Linda Smith
November 27, 2019
Clarence Richardson
September 11, 2020
Mr. Lonnie White
June 11, 2020
Local Conditions
December 21, 2020, 5:27 pm
Cloudy
39°F
39°F
7 mph
real feel: 36°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 91%
wind speed: 7 mph WSW
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:14 am
sunset: 4:48 pm
Shore Daily News Eastern Shore Radio
2 hours ago
Shore Talk - discussing the COVID-19 Vaccine with Eastern Shore Rural HealthToday we were joined by Dr. Tom Hollandsworth with Eastern Shore Rural Health to discuss the COVID-19 vaccines and when they'll be available.