Mr. Edward W. Graves, Jr., of Birdsnest, Virginia, age 82, passed away on Sunday, May 17 at Sentara General Hospital, Norfolk, Va,. Edward Graves was an Air Force veteran and a master electrician. Private family viewing will be held Thursday, May 28 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, Hampton, Va. Interment will be in the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veteran Cemetery, Suffolk, Va. on May 29. Ed as he was called, leaves 1 daughter, Malissa Graves to cherish his memories; 1 sister Beverly Davis; 2 brothers Thomas George Graves and Theodore Graves.