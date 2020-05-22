Mr. Edward W. Graves, Jr., of Birdsnest, Virginia, age 82, passed away on Sunday, May 17 at Sentara General Hospital, Norfolk,  Va,.  Edward Graves was an Air Force veteran and a master electrician.  Private family viewing will be held Thursday, May 28 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, Hampton,  Va.  Interment will be in the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veteran Cemetery, Suffolk,  Va. on May 29.    Ed as he was called, leaves 1 daughter, Malissa Graves to cherish his memories;  1 sister Beverly Davis; 2 brothers Thomas George Graves and Theodore Graves.