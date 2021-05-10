Private graveside services for Mr. Edward L. Harmon, also known as “James Brown/Flywright”, will be conducted Thursday at 12PM from Wharton Cemetery, Parksley. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com
Related Posts
Mrs. Alice M. Cropper of Parksley
May 27, 2020
Billy Stokes of Accomac
November 27, 2017
Archie Jones of Eden, Md.
January 20, 2021
Emma Hill Derrickson
May 1, 2018
Local Conditions
May 11, 2021, 6:07 am
Mostly clear
43°F
43°F
0 mph
real feel: 47°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 0 mph N
wind gusts: 4 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:57 am
sunset: 8:01 pm