Edward (Eddie) Eugene Cicoira, of Belle Haven, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Riverside Regional Medical Center, in Newport News, Va., after fighting hard to overcome COVID-19.

He was born on Oct. 14, 1956, in Jamaica, N.Y., to the late Eugene P. Cicoira and Patricia E. Justus, and moved to Painter with his mother and his late stepfather, Jack R. Justus, when he was 12. Mr. Cicoira considered the Eastern Shore of Virginia his only home.

He was a talented artist, who was known for his wit, sense of humor and adventure, and good looks. He will be greatly missed by his siblings, Linda Cicoira, of Painter, and Jack H. Justus, of Virginia Beach, Va., and by his friends and caregivers.

A private service will be held later. Condolences to the family may be sent to shoredog@verizon.net Memorial contributions may be made in the form of delivered meals to the emergency room and ICU units of Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital.