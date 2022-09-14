Funeral services for Mr. Edward A. Wise, also known as “ED” or “Tony” of Pocomoke, MD, will be conducted Saturday at 1PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Interment will be in the Mt. Sinai Baptist Church Cemetery, Wardtown, MD. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.